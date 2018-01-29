Mt. Vernon students raising seatbelt safety awareness

A local school is promoting seatbelt safety in their community.

Mount Vernon Junior High F.C.C.L.A. (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) chapter is one of 10 schools in the nation to be accepted into the "I Buckle Up We Buckle Up" program. Students from the chapter traveled to D.C. in November to learn about seatbelt safety.

Now the chapter members are trying to take what they learned in D.C. and bring it to small town Indiana.

The students will take their message to the Posey County Commissioners meeting next week to raise awareness all through the county.

