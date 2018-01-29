Mt. Vernon students raising seatbelt safety awareness

Boil advisory has been issued for some Henderson County Water District customers, according to their press release.More >>
Boil advisory has been issued for some Henderson County Water District customers, according to their press release.More >>
A major development for the new Gateway Commons in Owensboro as Hayden Road officially opened Monday.More >>
A major development for the new Gateway Commons in Owensboro as Hayden Road officially opened Monday.More >>
Mount Vernon Junior High F.C.C.L.A (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) chapter is one of 10 schools in the nation to be accepted into the "I Buckle Up-We Buckle Up" program.More >>
Mount Vernon Junior High F.C.C.L.A (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) chapter is one of 10 schools in the nation to be accepted into the "I Buckle Up-We Buckle Up" program.More >>
The case of a man accused in a string of crimes in Daviess County, Kentucky has been waived to a grand jury.More >>
The case of a man accused in a string of crimes in Daviess County, Kentucky has been waived to a grand jury.More >>
Indiana's legal age for buying tobacco products would increase from 18 to 21 under a bill backed by a House panel.More >>
Indiana's legal age for buying tobacco products would increase from 18 to 21 under a bill backed by a House panel.More >>
School police say the incident occurred after the 7-year-old was taken out of the cafeteria for playing with his food.More >>
School police say the incident occurred after the 7-year-old was taken out of the cafeteria for playing with his food.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>
Two adults and a child were found dead after four Louisiana people were reported missing Sunday morning following a hunting accident in Woodville, MS.More >>
Two adults and a child were found dead after four Louisiana people were reported missing Sunday morning following a hunting accident in Woodville, MS.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
DPS has completed the preliminary investigation into the wreck.More >>
DPS has completed the preliminary investigation into the wreck.More >>
North Charleston Police say no charges will be filed in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.More >>
North Charleston Police say no charges will be filed in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.More >>
A mother is facing child endangerment charges after police say she used a belt to beat her daughter.More >>
A mother is facing child endangerment charges after police say she used a belt to beat her daughter.More >>
The suspect took the victim’s car keys, broke her cell phone and forced her into a vehicle, deputies say.More >>
The suspect took the victim’s car keys, broke her cell phone and forced her into a vehicle, deputies say.More >>
Federal Bureau of Investigation is now looking into the death of a woman after her husband said he dumped her body in the Tennessee River.More >>
Federal Bureau of Investigation is now looking into the death of a woman after her husband said he dumped her body in the Tennessee River.More >>