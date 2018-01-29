Daviess Co. criminal case waived to grand jury - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Daviess Co. criminal case waived to grand jury

Edward Warriner, 46 (Source: Daviess Co. jail)
DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

The case of a man accused in a string of crimes in Daviess County, Kentucky has been waived to a grand jury. 

Edward Warriner Jr., 46, is accused of stealing several vehicles, trying to abduct a woman in Owensboro, and then trying to abduct a different woman in Spencer County. 

Authorities also say Warriner refused to stop when they tried to pull him over and charged at an officer in a van he'd just stolen. 

Warriner is facing a long list of charges, including attempted murder of a police officer.

A grand jury will hear his case in March.  

