Boil advisory issued for select Henderson Co. Water District customers

Boil advisory has been issued for some Henderson County Water District customers, according to their press release.

Customers who live in the Baskett area on 1078 North, between the address of 9414 and 10067, have been placed under a boil advisory. This was issued after the water company completed its work for a planned outage.

For further information, please contact Henderson County Water District at 270-826-9802.

We will update this story when the advisory has been lifted.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.