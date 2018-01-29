How to keep 14 News in your Facebook news feed

Changes that Facebook is making to your news feed could affect how you receive news happening in your area. A few simple steps will make sure you continue to get stories that matter to your family and friends from 14 News.

Desktop computers

Go to our homepage and make sure you have "liked" 14 News. Hover over "Following" and select "See first" from the drop-down menu.

Also switch "Events, Suggested Live Videos" to "On," and you're all set!

Phone and tablet users

On your smartphone or tablet, go to the 14 News page and click "Like." The select "Follow" or "Following;" click it and turn "Get Notifications" to the on position.

Also under "In your news feed," select "See first" to move our posts to the top.

That's it! Thank you for choosing 14 News for your local news coverage.

