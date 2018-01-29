Man accused of chasing wife & kids down road, nearly hitting deputy

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a call Saturday of a rolling domestic in progress in the Cromwell area.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a call Saturday of a rolling domestic in progress in the Cromwell area.More >>
Bourbon distilleries in Kentucky are reporting a record number of visitors.More >>
Bourbon distilleries in Kentucky are reporting a record number of visitors.More >>
The crash happened just after 7:30 Sunday night near the exit for Island Ford Road in Madisonville.More >>
The crash happened just after 7:30 Sunday night near the exit for Island Ford Road in Madisonville.More >>
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Skyler Roberts was found outside a home on Arlington Park just after 7 Sunday night.More >>
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Skyler Roberts was found outside a home on Arlington Park just after 7 Sunday night.More >>
Standing together in a time of grief to honor and remember those affected by the Marshall County High School shooting.More >>
Standing together in a time of grief to honor and remember those affected by the Marshall County High School shooting.More >>
School police say the incident occurred after the 7-year-old was taken out of the cafeteria for playing with his food.More >>
School police say the incident occurred after the 7-year-old was taken out of the cafeteria for playing with his food.More >>
Family members of the victims of a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash say the man suspected of gunning down four people was driven by jealousy.More >>
Family members of the victims of a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash say the man suspected of gunning down four people was driven by jealousy.More >>
Police believe the newborn was alive and breathing at the time of birth. An autopsy has been scheduled.More >>
Police believe the newborn was alive and breathing at the time of birth. An autopsy has been scheduled.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
Search and recovery efforts are underway in Woodville, MS after four Louisiana hunters were reported missing Sunday morning after an accident.More >>
Search and recovery efforts are underway in Woodville, MS after four Louisiana hunters were reported missing Sunday morning after an accident.More >>
Two Delhi Township men are accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during a small house party with alcohol over the weekend.More >>
Two Delhi Township men are accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during a small house party with alcohol over the weekend.More >>
The suspect took the victim’s car keys, broke her cell phone and forced her into a vehicle, deputies say.More >>
The suspect took the victim’s car keys, broke her cell phone and forced her into a vehicle, deputies say.More >>
After a trip to the emergency room and some stitches on his leg, Liam seemed fine. But the family realized something was wrong a few days later.More >>
After a trip to the emergency room and some stitches on his leg, Liam seemed fine. But the family realized something was wrong a few days later.More >>
Last week, a family of five survived a night that could have easily taken their lives.More >>
Last week, a family of five survived a night that could have easily taken their lives.More >>
This year's deadline is extended for two days through April 17.More >>
This year's deadline is extended for two days through April 17.More >>