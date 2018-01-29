Man accused of chasing wife & kids down road, nearly hitting deputy

A man is in jail after authorities say he chased his wife and two kids down a road in Ohio County, nearly hitting a deputy in the process.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a call Saturday of a rolling domestic in progress in the Cromwell area.

While the caller was driving, she and her two children were being chased by her husband, 40-year-old Christopher Estes, in another vehicle.

The woman told dispatchers that Estes was able to force her to stop, get out of his vehicle, and lay down in the middle of the road to prevent her from being able to get away.

When he eventually got up out of the roadway, she was able to get around him.

The sheriff's office says Estes then continued to follow her on US Highway 231 and tried to overtake her again.

Dispatch was able to tell the woman to pull over to an area where a deputy was waiting for them. When contact was made, Estes swerved toward the deputy’s vehicle almost striking the deputy.

Estes was then arrested in the city limits of Beaver Dam. He was charged with four counts of wanton endangerment and taken to the Ohio County Detention Center.

