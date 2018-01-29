9 hurt in Hopkins Co. crash

The crash happened just after 7:30 Sunday night near the exit for Island Ford Road in Madisonville. (WFIE)

Nine people were hurt in an accident on Interstate 69 in Hopkins County.

The crash happened just after 7:30 Sunday night near the exit for Island Ford Road in Madisonville.

The sheriff's office tells us a car was stalled in the road and the driver of another car didn't see it sitting there. The crashed caused the southbound lanes to be shut down for several hours.

Six people, including the driver, were in the car that was stalled.

Three people were in the other car.

All were taken to the hospital.

There's no word on their conditions.

