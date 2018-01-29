DCSO: Man fired gun while chasing person down street

An Owensboro man is accused of chasing someone down the street all while firing shots in the air.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Skyler Roberts was found outside a home on Arlington Park just after 7 Sunday night. Deputies ordered Roberts to drop his weapon but ran inside a house instead.

Deputies were able to get to him before he hid the weapon.

The sheriff's office says Roberts was in a fight with someone else, got the gun and started chasing the other person down the street while firing shots in the air.

Roberts is facing several charges, including fleeing police, wanton endangerment and alcohol intoxication.

