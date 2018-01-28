Purdue Escapes Bloomington, With Close Win Over Hoosiers

#BoilerNotes

• Purdue improved to 21-2 overall and 10-0 in the Big Ten with a 74-67 victory over Indiana ... Purdue has now won three straight games against the Hoosiers and five of the last six games with Indiana.

• The Purdue senior class becomes just the third class since 1935 to win three times in Indiana's Assembly Hall, joining the 1999 and 1971 classes.

• Purdue's 17-game winning streak is now the longest in school history ... the streak is now tied for the eighth longest in Big Ten history ... the 17-game streak is the longest in the country.

• Purdue continues its best start in league play, now at 10-0 ... the Boilermakers have won 12 straight league games, dating to last year.

• Purdue won its seventh straight road game, dating to last year ... the streak is the second-longest road winning streak in the country.

• Purdue trailed at halftime for just the second time this year (37-35), the other being Western Kentucky on Nov. 23, 2017 ... Purdue also trailed by 10 early in the game, the Boilermakers' largest margin in Big Ten play and since that Western Kentucky contest.

• Indiana became the third team all season to shoot at least 50.0 percent from the field against Purdue (Western Kentucky, Michigan, Indiana).

• Purdue is now 17-0 when holding foes to 69 or fewer points.

• Purdue is 20-0 in games played on American soil this year.

• Purdue is now 24-4 against teams from the state of Indiana and bordering states since the start of last year, including 11-1 this year ... Purdue has won seven straight games against in-state foes and hasn't lost to a team from the state of Indiana since Feb. 16, 2016, a span of 708 days.

• Purdue has now shot at least 44.3 percent from the field in each of the last 15 contests ... Purdue started the game 2-of-10 from the field, but finished the game by making 25 of its last 46 shots (.543).

• Purdue improved to 36-10 since the start of the 2015-16 season in Big Ten play and is now 21-15 in "true" road games since the start of 2014-15.

• Isaac Haas tied a career high with 26 points, five rebounds and two assists in a career-best 30 minutes ... he went 10-of-17 from the field and 6-of-6 from the free throw line ... in the two games this week, Haas averaged 25.0 points in 25.0 minutes per game, going 20-of-31 from the field.

• Vincent Edwards tallied 19 points, seven rebounds and two assists ... Edwards now has 1,489 career points, 696 career rebounds and 367 career assists.

• Dakota Mathias moved into fifth place on the school's career 3-pointers made list with 214 trifectas after hitting three more against Indiana ... Mathias scored nine points with five rebounds and five assists.

• Carsen Edwards scored 10 points, his sixth straight double-figure scoring game ... Purdue is now 33-4 during his career when he scores 10 or more points in a game.



BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Isaac Haas and Vincent Edwards keep putting up big numbers for No. 3 Purdue.

They're more concerned with winning. Right now, they can't quibble with the results.

The two seniors combined for 45 points and 12 rebounds Sunday to help the Boilermakers pull away late for a 74-67 victory at Indiana, and a chance to celebrate a school-record 17th consecutive win on the home court of their most bitter rival.

''It's pretty cool to hear about that kind of stuff,'' Haas said. ''But I think our guys are really mature and they do the things they are supposed to do by keeping the focus and understanding it's an everyday grind. You have to come in and work every day.''

This victory came with all the trimmings.

Purdue (21-2, 10-0 Big Ten) extended the nation's longest winning streak, set another school record by winning its 12th consecutive conference game, kept pace with Virginia as the only power-five schools still unbeaten in league play and improved to 20-0 on American soil.

The Boilermakers also moved into a five-way tie for the eighth-longest winning streak in Big Ten history and achieved all of it by beating Indiana (12-10, 5-5) for the sixth time in seven meetings.

Despite having a deeper, more experienced roster and a major size advantage, it still wasn't easy.

For 35 minutes, the Boilermakers found themselves in a cage match. Haas and Edwards changed that.

They combined for the first nine points in the decisive 12-5 run to close the game. Haas matched his career high with 26 points and had five rebounds while Edwards wound up with 19 points and seven rebounds.

''Isaac did a good job for us down low of stepping up and just making baskets down low when we needed them,'' Edwards said. ''He played a big game today.''

Juwan Morgan had 24 points and seven rebounds to lead Indiana (12-10, 5-5), which has lost two straight. Robert Johnson added 21 points and six assists on a day the Hoosiers controlled the pace for most of the first 30 minutes.

They still led 53-48 with 11:39 to go.

But Purdue answered with eight straight points and retook the lead on Dakota Mathias' 3-pointer with 10:06 left. Indiana tied it twice after that, the last time coming at 62 with 5:13 to play.

Edwards broke the tie by making 1 of 2 free throws, Haas made two more before scoring on a layup.

All the Hoosiers could muster over the final 4:01 were two layup and a free throw.

''I think we played well enough and hard enough as a team,'' Johnson said. ''But just disappointing. At the end of the day, we've just got to try to find a way to get better.''

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: The Boilermakers survived on the road despite not playing their best game. Still, they hung in, battled hard and eventually found a way to grind out their second win in four days - as good veteran teams often do.

Indiana: The Hoosiers played solid basketball but still have some work to do. They've played two top-five teams this season, Duke and Purdue, and gave both everything they could. Now they need to find a finishing touch.

KEY STATS

Purdue: When the Boilermakers fell into a 14-4 deficit early in the first half, it marked the first time they trailed by more than nine points during the winning streak. ... Haas was 10 of 17 from the field. ... Carsen Edwards scored 10 points. ... The Boilermakers have won seven straight against in-state opponents.

Indiana: Played without fifth-year senior Collin Hartman, who missed the game with an injured lower left leg. He could miss the next couple of games coach Archie Miller said. ... The Hoosiers went more than 10 minutes before committing their first turnover and finished with 10. ... Indiana was 3 of 16 on 3s and 10 of 17 from the free-throw line.

HONORING VICTOR

The Indiana Hoosiers honored one of their former stars, Victor Oladipo, before the game by giving him a framed No. 4 jersey.

Just five days after being named to his first NBA All-Star team, he returned to his alma mater where he received a standing ovation and heard chants of ''Ola-dip-o'' and ''M-V-P'' before he taking his front-row seat. He also had a message.

''I'm a Hoosier, I'll always be a Hoosier,'' he told the crowd. ''I just want to thank you for the three amazing years I had here.''

UP NEXT

Purdue: Will go for No. 18 on Wednesday at Maryland.

Indiana: Faces former Butler coach Chris Holtmann on Tuesday at No. 13 Ohio State.

Courtesy: Purdue Sports Information dept. Copyright 2018, WFIE, All rights reserved.