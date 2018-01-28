Tri-State church stands in solidarity with Marshall Co. on Day of Prayer

On a day of prayer, one Tri-State church held a special service to show their support for those affected by the Marshall County High School shooting.

Members of Greater Norris Chapel Baptist Church in Henderson came together for the special service to stand with those affected by the shooting they say happened a little too close to home.

Those members came together and joined hands in prayer as part of a Youth Prayer Vigil held on Sunday.

"We stand with you. We stand with you as parents; we stand with you as faith leaders," Rev. Charles Johnson said. "We stand with you as community leaders to let you know that you are not standing by yourself during this time."

Although the shooting happened about 100 miles away from Henderson, Kentucky, Church members said distance doesn't mean a thing, and in times like this, it's especially important to come other.

