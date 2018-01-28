Alcohol sales booming in Henderson after Sunday ordinance approved

Alcohol sales have been steady on Sunday for one liquor store in Henderson.

This comes days after Henderson city commissioners voted 3-2 on an ordinance allowing Sunday alcohol sales.

Workers at Beverage Barn said they weren't anticipating as big a crowd as they saw, but they were happy with the turnout.

Beverage Barn's doors were open until 10 p.m.

"It's been really really good since I have got here," said employee Butch Fraiser. "Next Sunday, Superbowl Sunday, is going to be really big."

Alcohol sales can begin at 10 a.m. every Sunday.

