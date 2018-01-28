Father speaks to church on losing son to drug addiction

With the opioid epidemic rampant around the Tri-State, many have their own stories to tell of hardship and survival.

One father spoke of his experience of losing a loved one to addiction and his vow to let no father go through the pain he endured.

Jim McComas is a father of two boys and happily married. He was a pastor for a long time, but he now he travels from church to church around the country to share his story.

On February 25, 2017, Jim's son Matt passed away from a drug overdose.

"He was very athletic, very involved in sports," Jim said. "He was a kind and polite person."

Jim knew Matt was struggling with addiction, but he spoke to him just the night before and Matt had been clean for 9 months.

Jim's heartbreak and grief turned into something else. He knew he had to make a difference.

"It was his desire to get to a point where he could help others," he said. "That's where he was headed. So when I do this, I feel like we're doing that together"

Jim spoke Sunday at Faith Free Will Baptist Church in Chandler, Indiana.

Many people of the congregation were driven to tears at Jim's message.

"We all struggle with something," Jim said. "And really, that's my message today. We are all broken people."

Jim hopes he brings more awareness to drug addiction and encourages others not be ashamed but to ask for help.

"Just to be able to talk about that, in a church setting, and hear someone saying you are not a bad person," he said. "Nobody wants to be an addict. No one wakes up and says I'm going to destroy my life, break my family's hearts. Nobody does that."

