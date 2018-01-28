KSP: Handgun fired into air in attempt to break up fight

In an attempt to break up a fight, a woman fired a gun into the air, which resulted in her arrest.

According to the press release from Kentucky State Police (KSP), troopers arrived to Obryan's Bar and Grill, on KY-815, at 11:32 p.m. where a fight with possible gunshots was reported.

Through their investigation KSP discovered, Shelby Decker, 42-years-old, of Calhoun, Kentucky, witnessed the altercation between several people. Attempting to break up the fight, Decker fired a handgun into the air.

The press release did not state how many shots were fired.

Decker was arrested for Wanton Endangerment and lodged in the Daviess County Detention Center.

