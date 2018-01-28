Individual Wrestling Sectional Results: Castle, Central - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Individual Wrestling Sectional Results: Castle, Central

Posted by Aaron Hancock, Photographer/Sports Reporter
Connect
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Individual Results from Castle Sectional:  Top 4 advance to regionals next Saturday at North High School.

106 Lbs.

  • 1st Place - Sam Scott of Heritage Hills
  • 2nd Place - Khaliq Boyd of Evansville Harrison
  • 3rd Place - Kyler West of Evansville Memorial
  • 4th Place - Isaiah Rexing of Evansville Bosse

113 Lbs.

  • 1st Place - Devin Casebolt of Castle
  • 2nd Place - Logan Sutton of Boonville
  • 3rd Place - Eli Wuerth of Evansville Memorial
  • 4th Place - Junior Ordaz of Evansville Bosse

120 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Logan Hunt of Castle
  • 2nd Place - Beau Heeke of Heritage Hills
  • 3rd Place - Zach Davis of Boonville
  • 4th Place - Ethan Heim of Evansville Harrison

 126 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Carson Willis of Castle
  • 2nd Place - Evan Overton of Boonville
  • 3rd Place - Joshua Bell of Heritage Hills
  • 4th Place - Jacob Graber of Washington

132 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Jordan Fulks of Boonville
  • 2nd Place - Brooks Hartz of Castle
  • 3rd Place - Jayden Kissel of Evansville Memorial
  • 4th Place - Dylan Goodman of South Spencer

138 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Matt Kincaid of Castle
  • 2nd Place - Spencer Kirchgessner of South Spencer
  • 3rd Place - Pat Mayes of Boonville
  • 4th Place - Sam Tempco of Evansville Memorial

 145 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Jacob Freeman of Castle
  • 2nd Place - Mason Ayer of Heritage Hills
  • 3rd Place - Harry Rodriguez of Evansville Harrison
  • 4th Place - Brady Dyer of Wood Memoria

152 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Robert Deters of Castle
  • 2nd Place - Cameron Hust of Boonville
  • 3rd Place - JaVeon Edwards of Evansville Bosse
  • 4th Place - Andrew Lamica of Evansville Harrison

 160 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Ian Hartz of Castle
  • 2nd Place - Travis Parker of Tecumseh
  • 3rd Place - Matt Lewis of Evansville Bosse
  • 4th Place - Nate Backus of South Spencer

170 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Jalen Johnson of Washington
  • 2nd Place - Alan Sitzman of Evansville Harrison
  • 3rd Place - Deacon Parker of Tecumseh
  • 4th Place - George Green of Heritage Hills

 182 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Will Nunn of Castle
  • 2nd Place - Brenden Moore of South Spencer
  • 3rd Place - Cole Foster of Evansville Memorial
  • 4th Place - Josh McKinley of Tecumseh

 195 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Will Rolley of Castle
  • 2nd Place - Jake Barnett of Evansville Memorial
  • 3rd Place - Zane Havener of Heritage Hills
  • 4th Place - Bryson Williams of Evansville Bosse

220 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Alex Lichlyter of Evansville Memorial
  • 2nd Place - Will Stewart of South Spencer
  • 3rd Place - Wyatt Keller of Heritage Hills
  • 4th Place - Jacob Carter of Castle

 285 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Ryan Ohlsen of Evansville Memorial
  • 2nd Place - Aidian Rea of Heritage Hills
  • 3rd Place - Brock Lofton of Castle
  • 4th Place - Ryan Weeks of Boonville

 Individual Results from Central H.S. Sectional.  Top 4 also advance to regional at North.

106 lbs.

1. Cole, Ross of Evansville Mater Dei

2. Braiden Fitts of North Posey

3. Grant Holder of Evansville Reitz

4. Isaiah Kiesel of Gibson Southern

113 lbs.

1. Blake Boarman of Evansville Mater Dei

2. Kameron Kendall of North Posey

3. Christian Polen of Gibson Southern

4. Hunter Dail of Vincennes Lincoln

120 lbs.

1. Kane Egli of Evansville Mater Dei

2. Cameron Amento of Evansville Central

3. Chris Tucker of Evansville Reitz

4. Max Ziller of Gibson Southern

126 lbs.

1. Clay Egli of Evansville Mater Dei

2. Nate Morgan of Mount Vernon

3. Albert Spencer of North Posey

4. Eric Harpenau of Gibson Southern

132 lbs.

1. Eli Dickens of Evansville Mater Dei

2. Brayden Bethe of Evansville Central

3. Tyler Wright of Evansville Reitz

4. Luke Dunn of Princeton

138 lbs.

1. Matt Lee of Evansville Mater Dei

2. Clay Wellmeier of Evansville Reitz

3. Owen Bryant of Gibson Southern

4. Thomas Rapp of North Posey

145 lbs.

1. Scott Fitts of Evansville Mater Dei

2. Austin Frymire of North Posey

3. Colton McCrary of Vincennes Lincoln

4. Daniel Bittner of Evansville Reitz

152 lbs.

1. Macartney Parkinson of Evansville Mater Dei

2. Levi Miller of North Posey

3. Cadon Deffendoll of Vincennes Lincoln

4. Brennan Schutte of Evansville Central

160 lbs.

1. Nolan Weidner of Evansville Mater Dei

2. Clay Singleton of Gibson Southern

3. Zach Martin of Evansville Reitz

4. Daniel Miller of Vincennes Lincoln

170 lbs.

1. Colton Gamblin of North Posey

2. Luke McGennis of Mount Vernon

3. Noah Reich of Evansville Reitz

4. Blake Chandler of Evansville Mater Dei

182 lbs.

1. Kiave Guerrier of Evansville Central

2. Tyler Tasa of Evansville North

3. Bishop Coomer of Vincennes Lincoln

4. Will Schuler of Evansville Mater Dei

195 lbs.

1. Andrew Koonce of Evansville Reitz

2. Robbie Helfrich of Evansville Mater Dei

3. Dylan Carrier of Evansville Central

4. Logan Faqauher of Gibson Southern

220 lbs.

1. Michael Boots of Evansville Mater Dei

2. Macray Robinson of Gibson Southern

3. Eli Buck of Princeton

4. Cody Martin of North Posey

285 lbs.

1. Spencer York of Vincennes Lincoln

2. Roman Graves of Evansville Mater Dei

3. Dylan Butts of North Posey

4. Jashaun Pace of Evansville Reitz

Courtesy:  Central & Castle Athletics.  Copyright 2018, WFIE, all rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly