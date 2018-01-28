Team IHSAA Wrestling Sectional Results - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Team IHSAA Wrestling Sectional Results

Posted by Aaron Hancock, Photographer/Sports Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

--Team Results from Central H.S.--

1. Evansville Mater Dei 306.5

2. Evansville F.j. Reitz 170.5

3. North Posey 166

4. Gibson Southern 140

5. Vincennes Lincoln 131

6. Evansville Central 113

7. Mount Vernon 69

8. Evansville North 63

9. Princeton 32.5

--Team Results from Castle H.S.--

1. Castle  289.5
2. Evansville Memorial  171.0
3. Boonville  168.5
4. Heritage Hills  163.5
5. Evansville Harrison  143.0
6. South Spencer  88.0
7. Evansville Bosse  70.0
8. Tecumseh  60.0
9. Washington  38.0
10.  Wood Memorial  30.0

Courtesy:  Central & Castle H.S.  Copyright 2018, WFIE, all rights reserved.

