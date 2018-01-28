Thunderbolts 3rd Period Comeback Comes up Just A Goal Short

With a strong third period, Evansville pulled the game close, but fell 5-4 tonight at Ford Center. The Thunderbolts will look to carry this period’s work over to tomorrow, where they hit the ice in Peoria in only 17 hours time for the weekend finale.

In a close first period, Peoria scored a single time from Justin Greenberg at 1:34. Peoria would nab three goals from Mike Gurtler, Cody Smith and Greenberg to extend the lead to 4-0 in the second period. The third period would be by far Evansville’s best, as the Thunderbolts would nearly pull off an epic comeback. On a power play to begin, John Scorcia made it a 4-1 game only 50 seconds in. The deficit was bridged to two goals as Dylan Clarke scored at the 7:33 mark on the power play. With just under five minutes left, Mark Petaccio would continue his strong night with a goal to make it 4-3. However, the comeback would be cut short as a defensive lapse led to a lonely Ryan Siiro in front of the net making it 5-3. Petaccio would score his second goal with 20 seconds remaining to make it close, however the game would end in Peoria’s favor. The Thunderbolts now look to carry over their stellar third period play into Peoria.

For Evansville, Petaccio scored two goals, Scorcia and Clarke scored a power play goal each and Imoo made 22 saves. Tomorrow, the Thunderbolts finish off the weekend in Peoria. Face-off for tomorrow’s game is set for 3:05 p.m. CST. The next home game for Evansville will be on Feb. 8 as Evansville hosts Birmingham.

Courtesy: Thunderbolts Media relations. Copyright 2018, WFIE, all rights reserved.