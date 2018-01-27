Schwarber in town for 2nd annual 'DingerFest'

Chicago Cubs star Kyle Schwarber was in town for the second annual DingerFest.

The event brings some top big league and minor league players to the community all for a good cause. Fans challenged Schwarber and other players in a celebrity poker tournament.

The celebrity poker tournament is new this year to hopefully help them raise more money. It's all in an effort to benefit the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club.

The organization offers programs to enhance the development of young people in the community.

Organizer Shane Shepherd said having the players there means so much to the sports town.

