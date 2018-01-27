Schwarber in town for 2nd annual 'DingerFest'

According to the press release from Kentucky State Police (KSP), troopers arrived to Obryan's Bar and Grill, on KY-815, at 11:32 p.m. where a fight with possible gunshots was reported.More >>
According to the press release from Kentucky State Police (KSP), troopers arrived to Obryan's Bar and Grill, on KY-815, at 11:32 p.m. where a fight with possible gunshots was reported.More >>
Cubs star Kyle Schwarber was in town for the second annual DingerFest.More >>
Cubs star Kyle Schwarber was in town for the second annual DingerFest.More >>
Students at Owensboro's Burns Middle School got in for free at Saturday night's Kentucky Thoroughbreds game. It was a special event dedicated to 13-year-old Brookelynne Shannon. The eighth grader died of complications from the flu on January 15.More >>
Students at Owensboro's Burns Middle School got in for free at Saturday night's Kentucky Thoroughbreds game. It was a special event dedicated to 13-year-old Brookelynne Shannon. The eighth grader died of complications from the flu on January 15.More >>
Bosse Bulldog standout Mekhi Lairy is closing in on the Evansville city scoring record of 1,899 points.More >>
Bosse Bulldog standout Mekhi Lairy is closing in on the Evansville city scoring record of 1,899 points.More >>
Authorities located a vehicle matching the description given by a motorist, who reported being a victim of a hit and run on I-69 Friday.More >>
Authorities located a vehicle matching the description given by a motorist, who reported being a victim of a hit and run on I-69 Friday.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
The police have yet to release the identity of the suspect.More >>
The police have yet to release the identity of the suspect.More >>
A caller said there were bloody walls at the residence and two missing women.More >>
A caller said there were bloody walls at the residence and two missing women.More >>
After a trip to the emergency room and some stitches on his leg, Liam seemed fine. But the family realized something was wrong a few days later.More >>
After a trip to the emergency room and some stitches on his leg, Liam seemed fine. But the family realized something was wrong a few days later.More >>
The gunman responsible for killing two students and injuring several others after a shooting at Marshall County High School on Tuesday, January 23, has been identified, according to the Courier Journal.More >>
The gunman responsible for killing two students and injuring several others after a shooting at Marshall County High School on Tuesday, January 23, has been identified, according to the Courier Journal.More >>