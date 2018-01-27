Taylor and Frederking key UE win over Drake

Bosse Bulldog standout Mekhi Lairy is closing in on the Evansville city scoring record of 1,899 points.More >>
Bosse Bulldog standout Mekhi Lairy is closing in on the Evansville city scoring record of 1,899 points.More >>
Authorities located a vehicle matching the description given by a motorist, who reported being a victim of a hit and run on I-69 Friday.More >>
Authorities located a vehicle matching the description given by a motorist, who reported being a victim of a hit and run on I-69 Friday.More >>
Multiple fire departments work to extinguish flames at the Owensboro Fitness Center.More >>
Multiple fire departments work to extinguish flames at the Owensboro Fitness Center.More >>
Enjoy the somewhat warm temperatures while they last. Next week, around Thursday and Friday, colder temperatures will be joined with wintry weather possibly.More >>
Enjoy the somewhat warm temperatures while they last. Next week, around Thursday and Friday, colder temperatures will be joined with wintry weather possibly.More >>
The Evansville Otters are launching the “103 Years of Smiles” contest to encourage fans to share their happiest experiences at Bosse Field.More >>
The Evansville Otters are launching the “103 Years of Smiles” contest to encourage fans to share their happiest experiences at Bosse Field.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
A gate agent removed Carrol Amrich from the flight just minutes before it took off and told her ticket had been cancelled.More >>
A gate agent removed Carrol Amrich from the flight just minutes before it took off and told her ticket had been cancelled.More >>
After a trip to the emergency room and some stitches on his leg, Liam seemed fine. But the family realized something was wrong a few days later.More >>
After a trip to the emergency room and some stitches on his leg, Liam seemed fine. But the family realized something was wrong a few days later.More >>
A caller said there were bloody walls at the residence and two missing women.More >>
A caller said there were bloody walls at the residence and two missing women.More >>
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.More >>
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.More >>