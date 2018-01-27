Bosse's Lairy looks to break scoring record Saturday at home

Bosse Bulldog standout Mekhi Lairy is closing in on the Evansville city scoring record of 1,899 points.

Entering the Bulldog's matchup with the Owensboro Red Devils on Friday, Lairy needed 60 points to break the record. In the Bulldog's route of the Red Devils, Lairy finished with 35 points.

Leaving him 26 points shy of breaking Jermey Willis' record. Lairy and the Bulldog's are back on the court Saturday as they host Vincennes Lincoln.

Follow 14 Sports Aaron Hancock on Twitter for live action of the game.

