Bosse's Lairy breaks scoring record Saturday at home

We have a new scoring king in Evansville! Bosse Bulldog standout Mekhi Lairy broke the former Evansville city scoring record of 1,899 points Saturday night.

He made two free throws to break the record.

Entering the Bulldog's matchup with the Owensboro Red Devils on Friday, Lairy needed 60 points to break the record.

In the Bulldog's route of the Red Devils, Lairy finished with 35 points. That left him 26 points shy of breaking Jermey Willis' record.

Lairy and the Bulldog's are back on the court Saturday as they host Vincennes Lincoln.

We have a new scoring king in Evansville!!! It’s none other than @king_khi2 himself!! Mekhi Lairy!!! He just made 2 free throws to break the *now former* #cityrecord of 1,899 held by Day School’s Jeremy Willis!! — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) January 28, 2018

