VCSO: motorist located after leaving scene of I-69 hit & run

According to the press release, the wrecked Mazda CX-7 appeared to be a total loss and was towed away. (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

Authorities located a vehicle matching the description given by a motorist, who reported being a victim of a hit and run on I-69 Friday.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office press release, the motorist reported being hit by a possibly impaired driver in a maroon colored Mazda CX-7. By the time deputies were able to respond to the scene at 7:32 p.m., the driver of the Mazda fled the scene traveling west on the interstate.

A witness called 911 saying the vehicle was now at a gas station on Washington Avenue. Deputies arrived to the gas station and located the vehicle as well as the driver.

The press release identifies the driver as, Michael Wood, 37-years-old, of Henderson. Wood showed "obvious signs of intoxication," the release claims.

Deputies transported Wood to the Sheriff's Operations Center where agreed to field sobriety testing. Having failed the all the tests, Wood was given a certified breath test.

The result of the test indicated Wood's breath alcohol content to be .116%. Wood is in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $750 bond.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.