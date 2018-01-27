KSP: no injuries reported after fire at Owensboro Fitness Center

Multiple fire departments work to extinguish flames at the Owensboro Fitness Center.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, crews were dispatched to fitness center on Alvey Park Drive for a possible structure fire. According to Kentucky State Police, the fire started in the back of the center when something caught fire.

Several crews at the scene of a fire at the Owensboro Fitness Center. pic.twitter.com/EinKotL6nQ — Adam Pyle (@Adam14News) January 27, 2018

Once the flames were out, crews began venting the fitness center to allow the smoke to get out.

KSP tells me something in the back of the building caught fire. The fire is now out and crews are trying to remove smoke from the building. There are no reports of injuries. There looks to be little to no damage to the outside of the building. — Adam Pyle (@Adam14News) January 27, 2018

