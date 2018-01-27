KSP: no injuries reported after fire at Owensboro Fitness Center - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

KSP: no injuries reported after fire at Owensboro Fitness Center

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Multiple fire departments work to extinguish flames at the Owensboro Fitness Center.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, crews were dispatched to fitness center on Alvey Park Drive for a possible structure fire. According to Kentucky State Police, the fire started in the back of the center when something caught fire.

Once the flames were out, crews began venting the fitness center to allow the smoke to get out.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on TwitterClick here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly