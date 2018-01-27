SATURDAY FORECAST: Rain likely as cold front moves through Tri-S - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

SATURDAY FORECAST: Rain likely as cold front moves through Tri-State

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

Starting late Friday and continuing into Saturday a cold front is expected to deliver rain to the Tri-State.

Rain amounts will range around a third to half inch, with showers tapering off by Saturday afternoon and evening. Clearing the path for a mild Sunday with highs in the 50s.

[14 FIRST ALERT WEATHER]

But enjoy the somewhat warm temperatures while they last. Next week, around Thursday and Friday, colder temperatures will be joined with wintry weather possibly.

