School rivals show solidarity with Marshall County

Two schools join forces to support Marshall County High School Friday night. Henderson and Webster County fans suited up in special tee shirts, knowing all proceeds in shirt sales go toward the Family Resource Center in Benton, Kentucky. Hundreds of fans packed the Colonel Gymnasium flooding the arena in a sea of orange and blue. Competition on the court, for the district rivals, seemed so minor compared to what took place in Benton, Kentucky on Tuesday. "We want to let...More >>
Two schools join forces to support Marshall County High School Friday night. Henderson and Webster County fans suited up in special tee shirts, knowing all proceeds in shirt sales go toward the Family Resource Center in Benton, Kentucky. Hundreds of fans packed the Colonel Gymnasium flooding the arena in a sea of orange and blue. Competition on the court, for the district rivals, seemed so minor compared to what took place in Benton, Kentucky on Tuesday. "We want to let...More >>
One Tri-State school district recently received a large donation to help fund a program that has nearly died due to Kentucky's state-wide pension pinch.More >>
One Tri-State school district recently received a large donation to help fund a program that has nearly died due to Kentucky's state-wide pension pinch.More >>
Breasha Pruitt started flipping all over the place when she was 6-years-old. At the age of 11, Pruitt left her Henderson home and moved to Texas to live with host families. Her parents researched the best place for their daughter's dreams to come true.More >>
Breasha Pruitt started flipping all over the place when she was 6-years-old. At the age of 11, Pruitt left her Henderson home and moved to Texas to live with host families. Her parents researched the best place for their daughter's dreams to come true.More >>
Alcoa has asked a judge to prevent the city of Boonville from trying to enforce an ordinance that blocks mining activity outside the city’s limits. The ordinance was filed Friday in Warrick Superior Court 2 and seeks a ruling regarding Boonville's restriction on legal business activity.More >>
Alcoa has asked a judge to prevent the city of Boonville from trying to enforce an ordinance that blocks mining activity outside the city’s limits. The ordinance was filed Friday in Warrick Superior Court 2 and seeks a ruling regarding Boonville's restriction on legal business activity.More >>
You have just a few more days to shop at the Henderson K-Mart. It closes for good on Monday, January 28.More >>
You have just a few more days to shop at the Henderson K-Mart. It closes for good on Monday, January 28.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.More >>
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.More >>
A gate agent removed Carrol Amrich from the flight just minutes before it took off and told her ticket had been cancelled.More >>
A gate agent removed Carrol Amrich from the flight just minutes before it took off and told her ticket had been cancelled.More >>
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.More >>
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
In an attempt to rescue a kidnapping victim, an FBI agent shot him. It happened at a home in northeast Houston early Thursday morning.More >>
In an attempt to rescue a kidnapping victim, an FBI agent shot him. It happened at a home in northeast Houston early Thursday morning.More >>
Ronald Gasser was found guilty of manslaughter by a Jefferson Parish jury in the murder case of former NFL and John Curtis football player Joe McKnight.More >>
Ronald Gasser was found guilty of manslaughter by a Jefferson Parish jury in the murder case of former NFL and John Curtis football player Joe McKnight.More >>