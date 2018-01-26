Planters Bank donates thousands of dollars to Union Co. Schools

One Tri-State school district recently received a large donation to help fund a program that has nearly died due to Kentucky's state-wide pension pinch.More >>
Breasha Pruitt started flipping all over the place when she was 6-years-old. At the age of 11, Pruitt left her Henderson home and moved to Texas to live with host families. Her parents researched the best place for their daughter's dreams to come true.More >>
Alcoa has asked a judge to prevent the city of Boonville from trying to enforce an ordinance that blocks mining activity outside the city’s limits. The ordinance was filed Friday in Warrick Superior Court 2 and seeks a ruling regarding Boonville's restriction on legal business activity.More >>
You have just a few more days to shop at the Henderson K-Mart. It closes for good on Monday, January 28.More >>
Friday was the first in a series of free training sessions for women interested in public service, seeking public office, serving on boards, and supporting other candidates.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.More >>
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
Ronald Gasser was found guilty of manslaughter by a Jefferson Parish jury in the murder case of former NFL and John Curtis football player Joe McKnight.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
In new round of KFC advertisements, Colonel Sanders is being played by none other than country music superstar Reba McEntire.More >>
An escaped federal inmate was arrested on private land behind the prison, after trying to get back into the prison. It happened Thursday afternoon. Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received information that inmates were escaping from the prison in Beaumont, TX, on the back side of the facility, and crossing onto private land owned by a rancher.More >>
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.More >>
In an attempt to rescue a kidnapping victim, an FBI agent shot him. It happened at a home in northeast Houston early Thursday morning.More >>
