Planters Bank donates thousands of dollars to Union Co. Schools

One Tri-State school district recently received a large donation to help fund a program that has nearly died due to Kentucky's state-wide pension pinch. Now the money is helping hundreds of local families in need.

Union County Public Schools are just one of several districts across the state now faced with a funding shortfall.

“The Governor proposed his HB-200 and with the cuts included in that for public education, it's hard for us to maintain and sustain the programs we have,” Superintendent Patricia Sheffer explained.

Funding continues to be frozen for the school's Youth Services Center which helps students and their families meet basic needs including food and clothing, as well as help with utilities.

“This year, more than ever, we've reached out to others to help us kind of make ends meet,” Family Resource Coordinator Melissa Coker said.

We're learning more than half, nearly 60%, of all students in the district rely on free or reduced lunch.

“We run through our food service account very, very, quickly,” Coker added.

That's when Planters Bank stepped up, choosing Family Resources as the recipient of their annual ‘Season of Giving’ fundraiser complain — selling soup for $10 a bag.

“Perfect opportunity and timing as far as Barb Gorman from Planters Bank calling and saying we have this opportunity. Would this be helpful for your students?” Sheffer stated.

The check was presented at the January school board meeting, totaling more than $9,000.

“I cried immediately. I couldn't even form words. I was so happy,” Coker recalled.

“Oh, we can stretch that money and do so many amazing things with $9,000,” Sturgis and Uniontown Elementary Coordinator Ashley Campbell said.

The donation should help take care of students for the remainder of this school year.

14 News has learned Riverview Coal was a big contributor to their success — purchasing hundreds of those bags.

