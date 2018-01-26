Henderson gymnast speaks exclusively to 14 News about Nassar treatment

Breasha Pruitt started flipping all over the place when she was 6-years-old.

At the age of 11, Pruitt left her Henderson home and moved to Texas to live with host families. Her parents researched the best place for their daughter's dreams to come true.

"They sent me. I got to a point, and they said, "If you want to pursue this Olympic dream, you have to go with those coaches who have done the Olympic dream who have taken girls," explained Pruitt.

Like other parents, the Pruitt's trusted they were sending their daughter to a safe place on the path to success. Little did they know their daughter would be competing alongside the athletes abused by Larry Nassar.

"By being on the National Team he was the only doctor that we had so when we had injuries or any aches or pains or even ice or any treatment, that was the only doctor that you had to go to," says Pruitt.

Pruitt says Nassar treated her six or seven times for a shoulder injury. She was not abused, but she trained with girls who were. She says she could not help but cry as she watched women, some of them her former teammates, tell of Nassar's abuse.

She calls it "disgusting and sad."

"To put us in that danger, is something that someone needs to answer to," says Pruitt.

That someone is more than one person, but an entire organization.

"I don't know who or a group of people or more than one. I'm not for sure if they totally knew. I can't say that. USA Gymnastics is more than one person. It's a group of people who make up that organization, so I'm not for sure if it was one person who knew or more people who knew. But I now know that, since they do know, I do have faith that they will change it," says Pruitt.

Change coming to the USA Gymnastics team that is long overdue. Now, the Olympic Team is calling for all of the USA Gymnastics Board of Directors to resign.

"Had they stopped him the very first time, these women that you heard and more that have not come forward would never had to experience that. It should have been stopped the first case," says Pruitt.

The toxic culture spread through the sport for decades.

"In order to fix it you have to find the core. The core is why wasn't it fixed from the first complaint?" says Pruitt.

We do not have a clear answer to the question of how the abuse could go on for so long and to this magnitude.

"When you're training at a high level such as an elite, there's only one expectation. Perfection. I felt it. Our coaches were more demanding and a little stricter at that level because your goal is the Olympics. Your goal is to represent the United States," says Pruitt.

Pruitt applauds the victims for their bravery in sharing their stories.

"They're heroes for the girls that I coach. They're heroes for the girls that are currently in gymnastics because by stopping him and bringing light to it, they're stopping a virus that can no longer infect anybody else. And they're protecting the incoming future," says Pruitt.

Pruitt now coaches 28 Tri-State gymnasts. She is using her experience to keep her team safe.

"Right now, as a coach, when someone needs ice from a trainer, just like last weekend, I'm there with them. I know the signs to look for. When someone needs their ankle taped, I'm there with them," says Pruitt.

Pruitt's team is in the middle of a successful season. She tells us elite gymnasts often spend more time with their coaches than their families. Pruitt's priority is to be a positive role model and protect her athletes in a sport that is under tight scrutiny.

"Had I not been through all the experiences in my past, maybe I wouldn't know to go with them. But I do that because I don't ever want them to have to go through any of it," says Pruitt.

The girls are winning to the tune of an original motto: "We Flip And Win." Pruitt tells her team that winning is not defined by medals, but by dedication.

