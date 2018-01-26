Cincinnati Reds caravan makes annual stop in Evansville

The 2018 Cincinnati Reds Caravan is in Evansville and you can meet some of the players.

The Reds Caravan has been going on for over an hour and there's a solid crowd on hand, all decked out in their Reds gear, here inside Eastland Mall.

The Reds stars in attendance include legendary broadcaster Marty Brennaman. Headlining the players: outfielder Scott Schebler, who had 30 home runs last year, pitcher Austin Brice, minor league player Taylor Trammell, former player Dmitri Young, assistant general manager, Nick Krall, and mascot Gapper.

There is still time to get out as the Reds will be here until 6 p.m.

