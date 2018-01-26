Otters trade veteran Allen to St. Paul

Alcoa has asked a judge to prevent the city of Boonville from trying to enforce an ordinance that blocks mining activity outside the city’s limits. The ordinance was filed Friday in Warrick Superior Court 2 and seeks a ruling regarding Boonville's restriction on legal business activity.More >>
You have just a few more days to shop at the Henderson K-Mart. It closes for good on Monday, January 28.More >>
Friday was the first in a series of free training sessions for women interested in public service, seeking public office, serving on boards, and supporting other candidates.More >>
Lincolnland Economic Development held their annual luncheon on Friday.More >>
Two Evansville police officers involved in the shooting of a suspect have been cleared, according to Captain Andy Chandler with EPD.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
Potter County officials are asking for information after a family came home to find their house burglarized and their pets dead.More >>
A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.More >>
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.More >>
