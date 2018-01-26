Alcoa asks judge to prevent Boonville from enforcing mining activity ordinance

Alcoa has asked a judge to prevent the city of Boonville from trying to enforce an ordinance that blocks mining activity outside the city’s limits.

[PREVIOUS: Group discuss Liberty Mine expansion; issue joint statement]

The ordinance was filed Friday in Warrick Superior Court 2 and seeks a ruling regarding Boonville's restriction on legal business activity.

The state's regulatory agencies have the exclusive authority to regulate mining in unincorporated areas, according to the court filing from Alcoa Fuels Inc., Alcoa Warrick LLC, and Liberty Mine LLC.

