Henderson K-Mart closing for good Monday

You have just a few more days to shop at the Henderson K-Mart. It closes for good on Monday, January 28.

Right now we don't know if anything will replace it. Henderson County Judge-Executive Brad Schneider said these big box businesses are up against online retailers and the convenience of doorstep delivery.

Despite that challenge, he said owners and developers of shopping centers just like this one have to find innovative ways to use their space.

This is privately owned, so the next step is up to them but Schneider said other areas have filled similar spaces with church communities or meeting spaces.

The judge added he has not been contacted by the owners yet.

