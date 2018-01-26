Stepping Up teaches women how to run for public office

Friday was the first in a series of free training sessions for women interested in public service, seeking public office, serving on boards, and supporting other candidates.

Stepping Up is a non-partisan organization which exists to offer encouragement, support, and training for women interested in running for office, serving on boards, or stepping up in business.

The goal is to increase participation by women in the public arena.

The more a candidate learns about the process before running for office the better her chance will be to succeed.

Dates to file for office in Indiana in 2018 are from January 10 to February 9, 2018.

