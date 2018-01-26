Stepping Up teaches women how to run for public office

Friday was the first in a series of free training sessions for women interested in public service, seeking public office, serving on boards, and supporting other candidates.More >>
Lincolnland Economic Development held their annual luncheon on Friday.More >>
Two Evansville police officers involved in the shooting of a suspect have been cleared, according to Captain Andy Chandler with EPD.More >>
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has decided to extend the deadline for retailers to remove CBD oil products before state excise police begin issuing citations.More >>
Owensboro Public Schools has announced makeup days for the days missed due to the snow.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.More >>
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.More >>
In an attempt to rescue a kidnapping victim, an FBI agent shot him. It happened at a home in northeast Houston early Thursday morning.More >>
Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
The funeral of a 19-year-old Rock Hill girl who was shot and killed inside the landmark Peach Stand Tuesday afternoon has been set.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old out of Scotland County.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
