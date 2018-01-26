City leaders discuss technology in the workplace at luncheon

Lincolnland Economic Development held their annual luncheon on Friday.

Many city leaders and special guest Sue Ellsperman were in attendance.

The focus on this year's luncheon was about the use of technology and education in the workplace. There was a discussion on how higher-learning institutions adapt to these changes.

Officials say they often struggle with getting qualified workers for many industries.

"In the rural part of the state, because we're sparsely populated, we see a shortage in the high-skilled areas," said Executive Director for Lincolnland EDC Tom Utter. "Our companies are looking for more and more workers in the mid-level skills and the lower skills. We're here to address it all."

Also in the discussion were Indiana's commissioner for higher education Teresa Lubbers and Vincennes University President Chuck Johnson.

