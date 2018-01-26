EPD officers cleared in shooting of suspect

Two Evansville police officers involved in the shooting of a suspect have been cleared, according to Captain Andy Chandler with EPD.

The shooting happened on January 15 at a home in the 100 block of S. Grand Avenue.

Officers were called to check out a complaint about a man who had assaulted a resident and was refusing to leave the home.

Police say that man, 47-year-old Vincent Bufkin, fought with officers and tried to take an officer's gun during the struggle. A second officer fired her handgun to stop the Bufkin. We're told Bufkin was hit in the shoulder and stopped his attack after he was shot.

After the shooting, the two officers were placed on standard three days administrative leave. Captain Chandler says it was determined that the officers acted well within policy, training, and the well-established use of force policy.

The names of the officers involved are not being released.

Bufkin is in the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of battery of a public safety official, resisting law enforcement and trespassing.

