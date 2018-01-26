Indiana governor extends deadline for CBD oil

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has decided to extend the deadline for retailers to remove CBD oil products before state excise police begin issuing citations.

Holcomb offered the following statement Friday about his decision:

I said back in November that I was open to extending the education period on CBD oil products to give legislators the time they need to add clarity to Indiana law. Lawmakers have indicated they would like more time to consider proposed legislation. For that reason, I am extending the education period for CBD oil products and the moratorium on issuing citations or removing products from retailers until the legislative session concludes.

In November, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill released an opinion declaring CBD oil illegal.

Then, in December, Governor Holcomb gave retailers 60 days to sell or pull CBD products from their shelves. But State Senator Jim Tomes of Posey County didn't agree with that decision and filed a bill to legalize it.

[Local business keeps CBD oil on shelves in hopes new bill passes]

The bill would legalize the oil and repeal prior provisions relating to the CBD registration.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.