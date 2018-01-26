ISP chase ends in crash in Vanderburgh Co.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has decided to extend the deadline for retailers to remove CBD oil products before state excise police begin issuing citations.More >>
Owensboro Public Schools has announced makeup days for the days missed due to the snow.More >>
Kentucky State Police has finished processing the Marshall County High School crime scene.More >>
An Evansville man says someone recently ransacked his car and took something that originally belonged to his late father.More >>
Rivals on the court, but united in the stands. Henderson and Webster County fans are expected to turn out at Friday night's basketball game decked out in special t-shirts showing support for Marshall County.More >>
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.More >>
In an attempt to rescue a kidnapping victim, an FBI agent shot him. It happened at a home in northeast Houston early Thursday morning.More >>
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.More >>
Using dye meant for human hair badly injured Violet a little Maltese-mix. She’s nearly three months into her recovery.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
