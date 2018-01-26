ISP chase ends in crash in Vanderburgh Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

breaking

ISP chase ends in crash in Vanderburgh Co.

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
ISP chase ends in crash (WFIE) ISP chase ends in crash (WFIE)
ISP cruiser and chase suspect crash in Vanderburgh Co. (WFIE) ISP cruiser and chase suspect crash in Vanderburgh Co. (WFIE)
WFIE WFIE
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

A police chase ended in a crash just before 11:00 a.m. Friday.

It happened on Darmstadt Road near Mohr Road. 

Authorities say it was an Indiana State Police chase, and an ambulance was called for the suspect.

Troopers say the suspect crashed into another car as well as a state police cruiser.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on TwitterClick here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly