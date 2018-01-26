ISP chase ends in crash in Vanderburgh Co.

ISP cruiser and chase suspect crash in Vanderburgh Co. (WFIE)

A police chase ended in a crash just before 11:00 a.m. Friday.

It happened on Darmstadt Road near Mohr Road.

Authorities say it was an Indiana State Police chase, and an ambulance was called for the suspect.

Troopers say the suspect crashed into another car as well as a state police cruiser.

We are on the scene of a police pursuit that ended in this crash. We just saw police take the suspect away. More details to come. @14News pic.twitter.com/zkwcGerJQl — Chellsie Brown (@Chellsie14News) January 26, 2018

