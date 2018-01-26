Jim Stratman

Jim joined the 14 News team in January of 2018 as a Multimedia Journalist/ Reporter. He says that the transition to news and the move to Evansville are very exciting.

Jim comes to 14 News from WYMT in Hazard, KY where he worked as sports reporter.

While in Hazard he covered over 40 high schools and colleges in Eastern Kentucky, including the Kentucky Wildcats.

Jim graduated from Western Kentucky University in May of 2017.

While in school Jim worked in front of the camera and behind the scenes at the university television station.

He also co-hosted a show on the local ESPN Radio affiliate and broadcasted local high school sports around Bowling Green, KY.

Jim grew up just south of Cincinnati in Ft. Wright, KY. He enjoys seeing his family and friends, and spending time with his girlfriend here in Evansville.

In his free time, Jim likes hitting the links, watching sports, and trying new things to eat.

If you see Jim around town say hello!

He hopes you’ll connect with him on social media or send him an email with any story ideas you want told.

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Phone: 812-459-9569