OPS announces snow makeup days

Owensboro Public Schools has announced makeup days for the days missed due to the snow.

According to a tweet, the makeup days for students are:

February 19,

May 18, 21, 23-25

Feb. 19 (previously a teacher PD day)

Teacher PD day moved to May 22. Last day for students May 25. Closing Day for teachers May 29. — OboroPublicSchools (@OboroSchools) January 26, 2018

The last day for students will be May 25.

