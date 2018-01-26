OPS announces snow makeup days - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

OPS announces snow makeup days

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Owensboro Public Schools has announced makeup days for the days missed due to the snow.

According to a tweet, the makeup days for students are:

  • February 19,
  • May 18, 21, 23-25

The last day for students will be May 25.

