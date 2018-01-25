Eagles stymie Rangers, 74-55

The University of Southern Indiana men's basketball team used a strong defensive effort to roll over the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 74-55, Thursday evening at the Physical Activities Center. USI, which is a perfect 12-0 at home this year and has won its last 18 at the PAC, saw its record rise to16-5 overall and 7-2 in the GLVC, while UW-Parkside goes to 7-12 overall, 5-4 GLVC.



USI battled UW-Parkside to a six-point lead at the end of the first half, 31-25, scoring the final five points of the half. The Eagles took the command of the first half at the 13:49 mark with a 6-0 run and would lead by as many as six points twice.



Senior forward Julius Rajala (Helsinki, Finland) led the Eagles offensive charge in the open 20 minutes with 10 points, while senior guard Marcellous Washington(Lexington, Kentucky) followed with seven points. The nine Eagles that played during the first half all contributed a bucket to the halftime lead.



In the second half, the Eagles methodically began to pull away from the Rangers, building a double-digit advantage for the final 10 minutes of the game and leading by as many as 21 points, 74-53. USI also did the job on the defensive end, holding UW-Parkside to 33.3 percent shooting (10-30) in the final 20 minutes, 35.1 percent (20-57) for the contest.



Individually, USI junior guard Alex Stein (Evansville, Indiana) led three Eagles in double-digits with 20 points. Stein, who scored 18 of his 20 points in the final half, was seven-of-12 from the field, three-of-three from long range, and three-of-three from the stripe.



Rajala followed Stein in the scoring column, adding four second half points to finish with 14. He finished six-of-10 from the field and two-of-two from the line. Washington also added four points in the final 20 minutes and conclude the game with 11 points on a blistering five-of-eight from the field.



On the glass, freshman forward Emmanuel Little (Indianapolis, Indiana) reached double-digit rebounds for the seventh time this year with a game-high 10 rebounds. Rajala followed Little in the rebound column with seven boards.



The Eagles hit the road Saturday to visit McKendree University for a 3 p.m. match-up in Lebanon, Illinois. The Bearcats saw their record go to 11-8 overall and 2-7 in the GLVC after an 84-78 loss to William Jewell College at home tonight.



USI is 9-7 all-time against McKendree after sweeping a pair of games with the Bearcats last year (104-58 win at McKendree; 81-67 win at the PAC). Washington led six Eagles in double-digits with 20 points in the win at McKendree, while Stein posted 27 points to lead four Eagles in double-figures during the win at the PAC. USI also is 7-1 against McKendree in GLVC play and 3-4 on the road.

