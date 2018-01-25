KSP finishes processing Marshall Co. HS crime scene

Kentucky State Police has finished processing the Marshall County High School crime scene where the deadly shooting happened.

KSP said they've turned over the property to the school district.

There is no word on when high school students will return.

KSP said 16 students suffered gunshot injuries due to the shooting at the school on Tuesday.

Police said two of the victims died from their injuries. Seven more were injured in the incident.

They told us three students are still in the hospital but are but in stable condition.

The KSP Critical Incident Team is continuing to investigate with the cooperation of local, state, and federal partners.

