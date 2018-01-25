North excited to take on New Albany

The North Boys Basketball team has an extremely tough task on their hands as they travel to take on the number one team in 4A New Albany.

The Bulldogs are sitting at 13-and-1 on the season and of course, have the number 5 recruit in the nation Romeo Langford, and they are expecting a packed house with a sold-out crowd.

The Huskies know it will be an extremely tough game, but they are thrilled to have the opportunity to play in that type of environment.

North and New Albany tip-off Friday night at New Albany at 7 p.m. Central Time.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.