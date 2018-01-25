Late Veteran's dog tag stolen out of son's car

An Evansville man said someone recently ransacked his car and took something that originally belonged to his late father.

Austin Wiseman took to Facebook to share his feelings after finding out his late father's dog tag and sunglasses were stolen out of his car.

“I look down at his dog tags every day that sit there, and they weren't there,” Wiseman explained.

Wiseman's white Chrysler 300 was parked near the intersection of Delaware and Kerth Avenue.

“There's no value in those to someone besides me or my family,” Wiseman added.

He told 14 News he lost his father, Scott Wiseman, in 2012. He was a disabled veteran who served in the Navy during the Gulf War. He kept his father's dog tag alongside one his own.

Wiseman believes the theft happened between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday.

He added the tags were one of the only things he has left of his father's.

“Put yourself in my shoes. When you don't have a parent, and you just have memories and a few items and someone took those items, how would you feel?” Wiseman asked.

In the meantime, he's hopeful they'll somehow make their way back home.

“Leave them in the car. They know where the car is at,” Wiseman stated.

Wiseman added he did file a police report. One of his friends is even offering a reward.

