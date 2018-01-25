Central battles North for City Title girls hoops

Kentucky State Police has finished processing the Marshall County High School crime scene.More >>
Kentucky State Police has finished processing the Marshall County High School crime scene.More >>
An Evansville man says someone recently ransacked his car and took something that originally belonged to his late father.More >>
An Evansville man says someone recently ransacked his car and took something that originally belonged to his late father.More >>
Rivals on the court, but united in the stands. Henderson and Webster County fans are expected to turn out at Friday night's basketball game decked out in special t-shirts showing support for Marshall County.More >>
Rivals on the court, but united in the stands. Henderson and Webster County fans are expected to turn out at Friday night's basketball game decked out in special t-shirts showing support for Marshall County.More >>
A man is in jail after police said he engaged in sexual activity with a minor.More >>
A man is in jail after police said he engaged in sexual activity with a minor.More >>
A shooting close to home can be unimaginable.But law enforcement is making sure they are prepared if it did happen here.More >>
A shooting close to home can be unimaginable.But law enforcement is making sure they are prepared if it did happen here.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>