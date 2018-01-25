School rivals unite, show support for Marshall Co. victims

Rivals on the court, but united in the stands. Henderson and Webster County fans are expected to turn out at Friday night's basketball game decked out in special t-shirts showing support for Marshall County.

We went to Elite Screen printing in Henderson to see the shirts in production.

Henderson students will wear the orange version. Webster County will be in blue.

The owner's daughter came up with the idea as a way to show solidarity with a friend who goes to Marshall County and who happened to be late for school the day of the shooting.

She said they've been overwhelmed with the amount of interest in the shirts.

The shirts cost $10, and all the proceeds are going to the Family Resource Center in Marshall County.

Prepaid shirts can be picked up from 7:15 to 7:45 Friday morning at Webster County county softball fields or during regular business hours at Elite's downtown Henderson location.

