Thunderbolts take second place ahead of Peoria series

Evansville finished a perfect weekend with wins over Birmingham and Huntsville to move into sole possession of second place in the SPHL standings and ride into next weekend on a five-game win streak.

Week In Review:

The Bolts started with a two-game sweep of the Birmingham Bulls on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, Dave Williams led the way with two goals as Evansville defeated Birmingham by a 4-1 score. Dylan Clarke and Sean Reynolds also added goals and Tomas Sholl made 22 saves in net. The following night, in front of a crowd of 4,356 fans, the Thunderbolts won on Star Wars Night, once again over the Bulls by a 4-2 score. Chase Nieuwendyk scored twice, supplemented by goals in the second period by Clarke and Mark Petaccio, and Sholl stopped 29 shots for the victory. The weekend’s action spilled into the early workweek as the Thunderbolts hosted the Huntsville Havoc on Tuesday night. In a back and forth battle, the Thunderbolts prevailed in overtime to win 5-4. John Scorcia scored twice, Jackson Leef scored the overtime winning goal. Also scoring goals were Brandon Lubin and Williams.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts will renew their heated rivalry with the Peoria Rivermen this upcoming weekend with three consecutive matches. On Friday, Jan. 26, the mini-series begins at Carver Arena in Peoria, then shifts back to Evansville for Saturday, Jan. 27. Saturday’s game will also be Wiener Dog Races Night, with races taking place on the ice during the first intermission. All dogs are welcome to attend the evening’s game with the purchase of a $5 ticket. The final game will be an afternoon game in Peoria on Sunday, Jan. 28. Friday and Saturday’s games will begin at 7:15 p.m. CST, while the Sunday meeting will begin at 3:05 p.m. CST. Both games in Peoria will be live streamed on SPHL Live, as well as the Thunderbolts Radio Network on MixLr.

Scouting The Opponent:

Peoria Rivermen:

Record: 19-9-1, 39 Points, 3rd Place

Evansville 17-18 Record vs Peoria: 2-2-3

Leading Goal Scorer: Mike Gurtler (11 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Dave Pszenyczny (30 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Tyler Parks (8-3-0, .927 Save%, 2.36 GAA)

The Rivermen hosted the Huntsville Havoc this past weekend, falling in both games. Ryan Siiro scored the lone goal in a 4-1 loss on Friday night. On Saturday, the Rivermen would get goals from Will Smith, Mike Gurtler, Connor Gorman, and Jordan Carvalho, however the Rivermen still fell by a 6-4 score. The Rivermen made a splash with a trade following the weekend, sending Jacob Barber to the Birmingham Bulls for Keegan Bruce, whose father David Bruce is a member of the Peoria Rivermen Hall of Fame.

Transactions:

1/18: Nick Wright signed to contract

Courtesy: Thunderbolts