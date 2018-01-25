Local law enforcement trains for active shooter scenarios

After the Marshall County shooting, safety is top of mind for schools and law enforcement.

We went inside a facility in Henderson devoted solely to active shooter training.

A shooting close to home can be unimaginable.

"I know the Tri-State was shook with this because you know Marshall County isn't that far from us," Jeff Welch the training sergeant with the Henderson Police Department said.

But law enforcement is making sure they are prepared if it did happen here.

"It's safe to say our local law enforcement in the Tri-State are training on this and have plans and preparations in case it does happen; we hope it never does," he said.

The Henderson Police Department has their own training facility. It's one of only two in the state.

Welch started the project 16 months ago to help prepare more officers in the Tri-State.

The training isn't only for law enforcement though. Welch and other officers travel to schools, training teachers what to do it the unimaginable happens. Soon, that training may expand.

"I can foresee in the near future that we're going to have to possibly start training the students," he said.

While training the students is a big step, Welch said it may be necessary.

"These things are happening so common that we've got to start training the people that are actually involved in these on what to do," Welch said. "We can't just rely on law enforcement. We got to really on the people that are actually there during the event."

Welch said they also offer active shooter training to businesses.

The Henderson Police Department said if your business or school needs training in the area you should contact them, and they will do it free of charge.

