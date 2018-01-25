8 yr. old makes shot of a lifetime - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

8 yr. old makes shot of a lifetime

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Gibson Southern Twitter) (Source: Gibson Southern Twitter)
(WFIE) -

Check this out. 8-year-old Knoxx Lamb from Fort Branch made the shot of his life Tuesday night as he hit a half-court basket at Gibson Southern's basketball game.  

His mom lost her battle with cancer three months ago and Knoxx and his dad were at the game which was a Coaches vs Cancer fundraiser.  

Knoxx signed up to attempt the shot and won $60 for making it.  

His shot even made ESPN's "Sportscenter Top 10" plays.

