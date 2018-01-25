8 yr. old makes shot of a lifetime

Check this out. 8-year-old Knoxx Lamb from Fort Branch made the shot of his life Tuesday night as he hit a half-court basket at Gibson Southern's basketball game.

His mom lost her battle with cancer three months ago and Knoxx and his dad were at the game which was a Coaches vs Cancer fundraiser.

Knoxx signed up to attempt the shot and won $60 for making it.

His shot even made ESPN's "Sportscenter Top 10" plays.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.