Pro-Thunderbolts sign fan-favorite Nick Wright

The Evansville Pro-Thunderbolts are just two points out of first place in the SPHL.

It's been an exciting two weeks. The Thunderbolts have won their last five games at home, and they are on an 11 point streak, and despite the movement, the roster is seeing the team isn't missing a beat.

Last week Tyler Vankleef was called up to the ECHL to play for the Wichita Thunder after he posted a hat-trick, and they signed Nick Wright who, in just three games, has become a fan favorite.

Wright is a 6 foot 4,220 pound forward who posted nearly 400 Penalty Minutes in 45 games last season in the Federal Hockey League.

And in three games with the Bolts, he already has 23 penalty minutes and has already thrown a few punches.

Speaking of call-ups, Bolts goalie Tomas Sholl was called up to the ECHL to play for Adirondack this week.

The Bolts have a three in three with Peoria Starting Friday night at Peoria.

They'll be at the Ford Center Saturday which is also Wiener Dog Race Day and its dog day at the rink.

They then hop back on the bus, and they'll wrap the weekend up at Peoria on Sunday afternoon.

