Lanes back open after Gibson Co. crash

Dispatchers say lanes are back open after a crash on Highway 41 in Gibson County.

The Gibson County Sheriff's office sent out a warning to drivers just before 4:00 p.m. Thursday to avoid the area at CR 100 N.

Officials say there were injuries.

Around 4:45, dispatchers told 14 News that all deputies had been cleared from the scene.

