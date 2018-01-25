Sturgis woman facing two arson charges - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Sturgis woman facing two arson charges

STURGIS, KY (WFIE) -

A Sturgis, Kentucky woman is charged with arson... again. 

Kentucky State Police say 59-year-old Pamela Lofton was arrested back in October because authorities believed she started a fire inside the Roadside Hotel.

Troopers say Lofton is now facing an additional arson charge because they believe she also started a fire in the laundry facility at the hotel. 

She continues to be held in the Union County jail without bond. 

