Evansville Day Schools students learning to run a business, will donate proceeds to charity

Students at the Evansville Day School got a lesson on how to operate and manage a business on Thursday.

They held their fifth annual Giving Fair.

Students have been hard at work making items for the fair. Legence Bank gave them a $10 loan to start the business.

Fellow students and parents had a chance to purchase the various items. The lesson is all about learning what goes into making products and selling them.

Best of all, the proceeds from the fair will be donated to a charity of the students choice. They range from local to international charities.

