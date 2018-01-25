Alcoa donates 80-acres for Eagle Slough

Alcoa has partnered with Sycamore Land Trust to include 80 more acres to the east of Eagle Slough, which is just north of Ellis Park.

Sycamore has owned the property since 2012. The slough is currently about 120 acres.

There are 150 bird species that call the habitat home.

The property is also part of the Ohio River Birding Festival.

Sycamore is an independent nonprofit organization and also partners with the DNR and the Nature Conservancy.

